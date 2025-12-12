Dubai Police arrest man for setting fire to road in birthday stunt

Dubai Police warn social media stunts endangering roads will face strict action
Dubai: Setting fire to public roads for social media stunts will not be tolerated, a senior Dubai Police official has warned, after a young man was arrested for igniting a street with a highly flammable substance to celebrate his birthday.
Brigadier Juma Salim bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said turning public roads into platforms for dangerous stunts — often filmed for online views — is a “serious and unacceptable behaviour” that endangers the community and road users.
According to Dubai Police, enforcement teams identified the young man shortly after videos of the incident spread on social media. He was summoned, legal action was taken against him, and his vehicle was impounded. Police said he will be held accountable for all violations and damages resulting from his actions.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan said the stunt was a clear breach of traffic laws and an example of reckless conduct that threatens lives and property. “Setting fire on a public road not only exposes the individual and others to the risk of a blaze, but also disrupts traffic, confuses road users, and causes damage to infrastructure and the surrounding environment,” he said.
He stressed that Dubai Police will act firmly against anyone who exploits public roads for stunts aimed at gaining “false fame or digital popularity,” noting that such behaviour does not reflect community values and undermines ongoing efforts to keep Dubai’s roads safe.
The senior official also urged parents to monitor their children’s behaviour and warn them about imitating harmful content circulating on some platforms. “The pursuit of likes and views does not justify actions that endanger lives or place individuals under legal accountability,” he said.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan encouraged young people to use social media to share responsible and positive content that reflects the UAE’s modern and civilized image. He confirmed that Dubai Police will continue to intensify field patrols and smart monitoring to detect reckless acts and deal with them decisively.
Dh2000 , 23 traffic point and 60 days impoundment
