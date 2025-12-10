GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police train more than 90 school bus drivers in road safety workshops

Sessions at Guardian One Driving School focus on child safety, safe driving

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said raising traffic awareness among school bus drivers remains a key priority.
Dubai Police has conducted a series of specialised road safety workshops for school bus drivers at Guardian One Driving School, with more than 90 drivers taking part.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said raising traffic awareness among school bus drivers remains a key priority due to its direct impact on the safety of children during their daily journeys to and from school.

Brigadier  bin Suwaidan noted that the workshops, delivered by the Traffic Awareness Section, form part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to promote a culture of road safety within the school transport sector and to ensure drivers adhere to procedures designed to safeguard students throughout their commute.

Training centres specialising in school bus drivers play an important role in promoting safe driving behaviour, Brigadier bin Suwaidan said, stressing the importance of cooperation between these centres and Dubai Police to enhance safety standards.

The workshops addressed several key topics, including safe driving near schools, proper procedures for students boarding and alighting from buses, speed limits in school zones and the importance of regular vehicle maintenance. Participants also received training on emergency response and incident management.

Real-life case studies were presented to highlight the consequences of unsafe practices, alongside practical guidance to help drivers avoid common errors on the road and while supervising students.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan praised the high level of engagement shown by the drivers, adding that enhancing their skills and awareness contributes to student safety and supports broader efforts to reduce traffic accidents in and around school areas.

