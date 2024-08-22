The Criminal Security sector of Abu Dhabi Police has prepared an awareness programme, which includes lectures on the dangers of drugs and cyber-crimes such as cyber-bullying and cyber-extortion, among other topics.

Colonel Nasser Al Saadi Colonel Nasser Al Saadi from Abu Dhabi Police said preparations include intensifying patrols to regulate traffic and facilitate the movement of school buses. The “Happiness Patrol” and “Child Patrol” are participating in this campaign.

Also, the Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols is promoting positive behaviour – on the road and on campus – among bus drivers and supervisors, parents, and school administrators.

The plan includes guiding people at pedestrian crossings to ensure road safety for students while getting out of the vehicle until reaching the school gate.

Smart monitoring system

As many as 6,010 school buses will be transporting 181,000 students in Abu Dhabi. Emirates Transport alone has appointed 4,960 drivers and 5,960 bus supervisors after they successfully completed training and awareness programmes.

Emirates Transport implements a smart system, which monitors the number of students daily through attendance records, and communication is maintained with parents to understand the reasons for the student’s absence from school. Furthermore, there are other tracking devices linked to the operations room to ensure the safety of the students inside the bus.

Sharjah ‘100 per cent ready’

Meanwhile, Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Na’our, director of Central Operations at Sharjah Police, confirmed that all police sectors are prepared for the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year.

He stated that readiness across all sectors, especially traffic management, is at 100 per cent, ensuring smooth traffic flow on internal and external roads in the emirate. Plans have been developed based on statistical analysis, observations from traffic patrols and digital surveillance, and insights from regular meetings with Sharjah Police partners, including the General Command of the Amiri Guard, Roads and Transport Authority, Rafid vehicle solutions company, and district councils.

The traffic plan aims to increase patrol presence on internal and external roads and adjust patrols based on traffic conditions, prioritising the most congested routes to ensure a smooth and safe tarffic flow.

Road safety tips

Similarly, the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed the completion of its security plan to welcome the back-to-school season, in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy.

Ras Al Khaimah Police emphasised the need to reduce speed near schools and reminded parents that students under the age of 10 must sit in the back seat of vehicles to ensure their safety, as well as use seat belts.

They also directed drivers to avoid random stopping at undesignated places to drop off or pick up students and to adhere to proper parking in designated school parking areas.