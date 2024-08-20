“The latest improvements in the Al Safa 1 have been implemented to benefit road users, including service providers from the business community, students, and about 60,000 residents of the neighbourhood,” said Hamad Al Shehhi, director of Roads at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

New lane

Traffic works were carried out at four locations. At the first location, a 255m lane was added to the service road for vehicles travelling from the junction of Sheikh Zayed Road with Al Hadiqa Road (second junction) towards the roundabout leading to Street 13. This enhancement is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce travel time to Al Safa 1 Schools Complex by 20 per cent.

Parking spaces

The second location involved the creation of 22 parallel parking slots near Al Safa School and Al Ittihad School, aimed at easing congestion during peak hours and streamlining traffic flow during student pick-up and drop-off times, thereby achieving the highest traffic safety standards.

Spacious exit

At the third location, RTA has completed the widening of the exit leading to Al Wasl Street from Street 19 by adding a 330m lane and reducing the number of left-turn lanes to one. This adjustment helps redistribute traffic volumes, along with improvements to the traffic signal at the intersection with Al Wasl Street, and the addition of 18 parking slots opposite Jumeirah College.

Extra U-turn