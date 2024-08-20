Dubai: As schools get set to reopen next week, newly recruited teachers in the UAE are an excited lot.

Some newcomers whom Gulf News caught up with at a special event organised by the GEMS Education Group to welcome 1,850 new teachers in Dubai on Tuesday clearly had high expectations of their future in the UAE, even as they braced to meet the equally tall requirements of their new roles.

From the UAE’s high safety and security, modern infrastructure and multi-cultural environment to great opportunities, tax-free salaries and better work-life balance at the personal level, a wide range of factors is often cited by expats relocating to the UAE in general.

Those in the educational field are no exception.

GEMS Education Group Founder Sunny Varkey and CEO Dino Varkey with others from the group, including new teachers. Image Credit: Supplied

Good weather, great living

British expat Kimberley Hughes, who has taught in the UK and other countries, including China, said she is joining the GEMS FirstPoint School, The Villa, as a Year 4 teacher (English Primary).

Having arrived in Dubai just 10 days ago, she said, “My husband and I knew a lot of teachers from here and they only had good things to say. So we decided to move to Dubai. He has joined as Senior Deputy Head at GEMS Founders, and our two children, aged 11 and six, will be with me at FirstPoint.”

Ask her what particularly drew her to Dubai, and pat came the reply: “Good weather, always something to do and better work-life balance. We love our living accommodation, the community we will be part of and the circle of friends that we will hang out with.”

Good place to progress

Another new recruit, Joshua Hays, from Galway County in Ireland, who will be teaching Chemistry at the GEMS Wesgreen International School in Sharjah, said the UAE is a land of opportunities. “I wanted to set up base here, as I wanted to work in an international environment, make the most of the opportunities available, meet new people from different cultures and travel widely. UAE is a good place to progress, both professionally and personally,” he reasoned.

‘International’ teacher

A third newcomer, Seymour Williams, who has taught for seven years in the UK and three years in Jamaica, said: “I came to the UAE because I wanted to become an international teacher. Opportunities are significant here and I hope to gain from my experience at GEMS Founders Al Mizhar where I will be teaching Secondary Maths.”

The trio were among several new teachers who attended an Awareness Day event organised by the GEMS education group, which operates 44 schools in the UAE.

Teachers from 57 nationalities will be teaching across these schools, which also include two new schools – GEMS Founders School – Masdar City (Abu Dhabi) and GEMS Founders School – Dubai South. The new intake of teachers spans the entire range of year groups from Kindergarten and Foundation Stage to Post-16, and covers British, IB, US and Indian curricula.

GEMS expects to have more than 140,000 enrolments by the beginning of the new academic term next week, an increase in line with enlarged capacity across its network in the UAE of more than 4,200.

Emphasis on well-being

GEMS Founder Sunny Varkey stressed on the well-being of students and staff.

He said: “Investing in well-being is not just a strategy. It is a fundamental principle that underpins the long-term success of GEMS Education. We remain a place where talented people want to join, stay, and ultimately retire with a deep sense of accomplishment and pride. However, there is something I have learnt – in the end, everything comes down to one thing: Communication. It is the foundation upon which we build trust. We must connect with parents, engage with students, and your fellow teachers to understand each other’s needs and share ideas.”