Dubai: Want to enjoy cooler weather? Here’s a weekend travel inspiration from Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. He visited the mountains of Jebel Jais and shared a video on his social media page.

The Dubai Crown Prince took to his Instagram Stories and shared a clip and two photographs, from Jebel Jais, located in Ras Al Khaimah.

These mountains are part of the North-Western Hajar range.

Along with a location tag that read Jebel Jais, he added a temperature sticker, which indicated that it was 21 degrees Celsius this afternoon in the mountains.

also see Sheikh Hamdan picks name for female puppy after asking residents for suggestion

According to the National Center of Meteorology, other parts of the country, around the same time today, saw temperatures around 32 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in coastal parts of the country were slightly lower, ranging between 28 and 29 degrees Celsius.

In the two photos he shared with his 16.7 million followers, Sheikh Hamdan captured the beauty of clouds casting shadows over the mountains.

The Jebel Jais mountain peak, according to the official website of Visit Jebel Jais, soars 1,934 metres above sea level.

It is 100 kilometres in width and 700 kilometres in length, straddles the two countries of UAE and Oman, and is the highest mountain range in the region.

Scientists believe that the Hajar mountains were formed by a continental collision near the Arabian–Eurasian convergent plate boundary more than 70 million years ago.

Today, it attracts thousands of thrill-seekers and nature lovers, while protecting its ancient geology. The Jebel Jais mountain peak has a cooling microclimate. The temperatures in the peaks of the mountains are known to have dropped to - 5 degrees Celsius in winters.

Hiking the Jebel Jais mountains is an attractive activity for trail hikers. The Highlander Trail in Jebel Jais is one of the most challenging trails in the United Arab Emirates, boasting steep elevation gains from 150 metres to 1,800 metres above sea level.

Jebel Jais is also a great picnic spot for families, who want to get closer to Nature.