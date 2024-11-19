Dubai: Remember the photo of the female puppy, which Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, shared on Instagram this weekend? He finally picked a name for her, after asking followers to suggest some names.

Sharing another photo of the white-and-grey pup with his 16.7 million followers, he said the puppy would be called ‘Luna’.

The name, which has a Latin origin, means ‘the moon’.

On Saturday, he had shared an Instagram Story with the caption: “Female name please.”

A screenshot of the tweet by Sheikh Hamdan. Image Credit: @faz3/Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan is known as a kind leader, who is also compassionate to animals. He often shares photos with animals.

In 2022, Sheikh Hamdan had rescued a stray dog, which was brutally shot with air gun pellets. The Dubai Crown Prince adopted the Saluki-mix and named her Grace, and she recovered under his care.

Last year he had shared a similar Instagram Story with a video of three dogs, with the caption: "We need three names here, for a male and both females."