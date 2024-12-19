London: Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Vitor Pereira as their new head coach, the Premier League strugglers announced Thursday.

The 56-year-old, who has won league titles in Portugal, Greece and China, has left Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab to join Wolves on an 18-month contract after the Midlands side, battling to avoid relegation, sacked Gary O’Neil.

The widely travelled Pereira was close to replacing Rafael Benitez as Everton manager in 2022.

During an extensive managerial career, the Portuguese boss has won two Primeira Liga titles with Porto and the Greek Super League with Olympiakos.

Wolves, second bottom in the Premier League, said Pereira took his first training session with the club on Thursday and would be in charge for their match away to fellow relegation candidates Leicester — five points above them in the standings — on Sunday.

O’Neil was sacked after Saturday’s 2-1 loss at home to Ipswich — Wolves’ fourth loss in a row — left them second bottom of the Premier League with nine points from 16 games.