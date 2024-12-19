Arsenal’s 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals was more than just another win.

Not only did it edge the Gunners closer to lifting a second trophy under Mikel Arteta, but it also offered a glimpse of what their attack could look like with an in-form No. 9.

The Brazilian's first goals at the Emirates in over a year has not only restored some faith in his ability but also eased concerns about Arsenal’s lack of a recognised striker.

For Jesus, it has been a turbulent season. Injuries, limited game time and a prolonged goal drought had seen him score just once in 33 appearances before Wednesday night.

Criticism had been mounting, with many questioning whether he could deliver the consistency required of a centre-forward in a title-challenging side. Against Palace, however, Jesus silenced those doubters with a display of clinical finishing and renewed confidence.

His hat-trick was a masterclass in variety: a delicate dink over the goalkeeper for the first, a thunderous strike into the corner for the second, and a composed solo run and finish from the halfway line for the third.

While Jesus’ off-the-ball work - his link-up play and ability to create space for others -has always been valuable, goals are the ultimate currency for any striker. This hat-trick could be the confidence boost he needs to turn his season around.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was visibly delighted, calling Jesus’ performance a “moment of spark.”

The Spanaird highlighted the significance of such games, not just in boosting the player’s confidence but also in reinforcing the team’s belief in their attacking options. “We need to take it and give him more games and chances,” he said.

For Arsenal, whose title hopes have wavered in recent games, Jesus’ resurgence could not have come at a better time, following back-to-back draws in the Premier League against Fulham and Everton.

The Gunners have often relied on goals from midfielders like Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz, despite his qualities, has struggled to fully convince as Arsenal’s primary attacking outlet. A fit and firing Jesus could fill that void, providing Arsenal with the clinical edge they have often lacked in decisive moments this season.

Consistency Is Key

While Jesus’ performance against Palace was impressive, it does not guarantee similar form in the Premier League - where results matter most. Arsenal’s lack of a reliable No. 9 has long been seen as the missing piece in their title challenge, especially after falling short in the last two races.

Speculation about potential January signings, such as Alexander Isak or Dušan Vlahović, continues to swirl. However, prising top-tier strikers away from clubs like Newcastle or Juventus midway through the season seems highly unlikely.

With that in mind, Arsenal may need to rely on Jesus rediscovering and maintaining his form to mount a challenge to Liverpool and Chelsea this campaign.

Arsenal have been linked with Alexander Isak Image Credit: AFP

Arteta and his coaching team must ensure this performance is not an isolated incident. For Jesus, the challenge is to use this hat-trick as a springboard, elevating his contributions in the league and helping Arsenal sustain their push for a first Premier League title since 2004.

Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace, this time in the league, provides an immediate opportunity for Jesus to prove that Wednesday’s heroics were not a one-off. A similar performance at Selhurst Park would go some way towards cementing his status as a striker Arsenal can rely on in their quest for silverware.

One game may not define a season, but Jesus’ hat-trick still has the potential to be a turning point for Arsenal. It has restored faith in a player who had been struggling and reminded everyone that Arsenal may already have the striker they need.