Unintentional collision

The bloodied Italy international was left requiring staples after suffering lacerations to the right side of his face when he was caught by the studs of Monaco defender Wilfried Singo.

Singo avoided any punishment for a clumsy but unintentional collision as Donnarumma was replaced by Matvey Safonov before Desire Doue gave PSG the lead with his first league goal for the reigning champions.

PSG's Goncalo Ramos (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's third goal. Image Credit: AFP

Unbeaten record in jeopardy

Monaco hit back with two goals in seven second-half minutes as Eliesse Ben Seghir converted a penalty awarded for a handball by PSG captain Marquinhos.

Maghnes Akliouche then crossed for Breel Embolo to poke Monaco in front on the hour and put PSG’s record 31-game unbeaten Ligue 1 away run in jeopardy.