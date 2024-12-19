Paris: Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to extend their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season with a 4-2 win away to Monaco on Wednesday but lost goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to a gruesome facial injury.
The result opens up a 10-point gap between PSG and their closest challengers Marseille and Monaco.
Unintentional collision
The bloodied Italy international was left requiring staples after suffering lacerations to the right side of his face when he was caught by the studs of Monaco defender Wilfried Singo.
Singo avoided any punishment for a clumsy but unintentional collision as Donnarumma was replaced by Matvey Safonov before Desire Doue gave PSG the lead with his first league goal for the reigning champions.
Unbeaten record in jeopardy
Monaco hit back with two goals in seven second-half minutes as Eliesse Ben Seghir converted a penalty awarded for a handball by PSG captain Marquinhos.
Maghnes Akliouche then crossed for Breel Embolo to poke Monaco in front on the hour and put PSG’s record 31-game unbeaten Ligue 1 away run in jeopardy.
Ousmane Dembele soon equalised and Goncalo Ramos headed in a corner shortly after coming on to swing the match back in PSG’s favour. Dembele struck again deep into stoppage time to seal victory.