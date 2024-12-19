Liverpool moved into the League Cup semi-finals as the holders won 2-1 against managerless Southampton on Wednesday.

Rare goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott at St Mary's sent the 10-time League Cup winners into the last four for a record 20th time.

Held to a surprise 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League last weekend, Liverpool got back on track with a 20th win from 24 games in all competitions under Arne Slot, who has lost just once since arriving from Feyenoord to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Slot, who watched the quarter-final from the stands while he served a touchline suspension, opted to rest Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as the Premier League leaders made eight changes.

Liverpool's understudies were too strong for Southampton and Nunez ended his poor recent form with a clinical finish after Jan Bednarek made a hash of clearing Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass in the 24th minute.

It was only Nunez's fourth goal in all competitions in a difficult season for the Uruguay striker, who had gone six games without scoring.

Elliott doubled Liverpool in the 32nd minute, drilling low past Alex McCarthy from 12 yards for his first goal this season.

Cameron Archer reduced the deficit in the 59th minute with a superb curling strike from just inside the area.

Southampton were furious when a late Jarell Quansah challenge on Mateus Fernandes didn't result in a penalty.