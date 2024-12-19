Dubai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is bringing his star power to Dubai this weekend on December 21 with a fan interaction event at the Global Village. The actor is in town to promote his upcoming Christmas release, Baby John, out in UAE cinemas on December 25.

Baby John is an upcoming Hindi-language action thriller directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee. It's the Hindi-language adaptation of Atlee's 2016 hit 'Theri'. Featuring Dhawan as a former cop who's forced to confront his past to protect his daughter, the film also features Keerthy Suresh (in her Bollywood debut), Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff as the villain.