The Euphoria star, now one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses, clapped back in style after receiving a barrage of hurtful comments about her body.

Paparazzi photos of Sweeney in a bikini outside her Florida Keys home sparked mean-spirited remarks, including claims she looked “chunky” and suggestions that she was the perfect “Ozempic candidate.”

But Sweeney didn’t take the hate lying down.

She took to Instagram to share a video that paired screenshots of the cruel comments with footage of her intense training for her role as professional boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic. The video highlighted the actress flipping tires, lifting weights, and sparring in the ring, showcasing her physical transformation for the role.

The clip ended with a message of empowerment. The untitled biopic follows Martin’s remarkable journey as one of the most celebrated female boxers in history, as well as her personal struggles, including surviving a life-threatening attack by her husband. For Sweeney, the role demanded not only emotional depth but also a complete physical transformation.

Sweeney’s pointed and bold response to body-shamers underscores the impossible beauty standards women in Hollywood and Bollywood face.

Despite being celebrated for her looks, the actress has often been the target of scrutiny. Critics argue that these attacks are rooted in double standards—while male actors rarely face such judgment, women like Sweeney are constantly evaluated, even when undergoing professional transformations for their movies.

Sweeney’s case has reignited discussions about how society polices women’s appearances. Other stars like Margot Robbie have also faced online criticism, even while pregnant. Recently, Kate Winslet recalled being body-shamed during her early career, describing the experience as "appalling" and highlighting the industry's past harshness toward women’s bodies.

Kate Winslet Image Credit: Instagram/kate.winsletoffical

Sweeney isn’t alone in her fight against impossible beauty standards. Earlier this week, Florence Pugh, in an interview with The Times, spoke candidly about the pressures young women in the public eye face.