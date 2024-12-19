Strong Bones, Stronger Lives

Healthy bones empower us to lead active, fulfilling lives, ensuring stability and strength at every age, says Dr Haitham Abu Halima, Specialist Orthopaedics at Aster Clinic, Ras Al Khaimah. We focus on restoring mobility and alleviating discomfort caused by bone and joint issues.

Adopting healthy habits like weight-bearing exercises, maintaining a nutrient-rich diet, and practising good posture can safeguard bone health.

Dr Haitham highlights that early intervention is key — addressing minor discomforts before they escalate into chronic conditions ensures a life free of limitations. Make bone health a priority and take the first step toward a resilient future.

Bone Burdens in the UAE: Addressing Local Risks

Vitamin D deficiency is alarmingly common in the UAE due to limited sun exposure and indoor-focused lifestyles, explains Dr Koshish Shah, Specialist Orthopaedics at Aster Speciality Clinic, International City (France Cluster). This deficiency, coupled with sedentary habits, increases the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Solutions are within reach: brief sun exposure during early mornings, incorporating foods like fortified cereals and fatty fish, and engaging in regular exercise can improve bone density. Dr Shah stresses the importance of community awareness campaigns to educate residents about these risks. By understanding local challenges, we can collectively work towards healthier bones and stronger communities.

Bone Health Across Different Ages

Our bone needs to evolve throughout life says Dr Vishal Sharma, Specialist Orthopaedics at Aster Clinic, Business Bay. During childhood, calcium and Vitamin D are essential for growth and strength. Adults should focus on maintaining bone density with weight-bearing exercises and balanced nutrition. As we age, bone loss accelerates, increasing fracture risks.

Tailored care is crucial. Children benefit from active play, while older adults should prioritise strength training and bone density checks. With age-specific strategies, like incorporating more calcium-rich foods and sun exposure, you can prevent bone-related complications. A life-long approach ensures mobility, independence, and overall well-being at every stage.

Eat Right, Stay Strong: Nutrition for Healthy Bones

Strong bones begin with the right diet. Calcium-rich foods like dairy, almonds, and leafy greens strengthen bones, while Vitamin D aids calcium absorption. Other nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and Vitamin K also support bone health.

Avoid excessive caffeine and sodium, which deplete bone minerals, and opt for hydration to maintain joint flexibility. Dr Suman Kumar, Specialist Orthopaedics at Aster Speciality Clinic, Ajman (Rashidiya), recommends small dietary changes, like swapping sugary drinks for milk or fortified juices, to protect bone strength. With a balanced diet, you can lay the foundation for lifelong bone health and reduce the risk of fractures.

Recover and Perform: Sports Care

Athletes often face injuries like fractures, ligament tears, or muscle strains due to intense physical activity, explains Dr Hardik Kumar Pawar, Specialist Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine at Aster Cedars Hospital & Clinic, Jebel Ali.

Sports medicine offers tailored solutions, including minimally invasive surgeries, regenerative therapies, and personalised rehabilitation plans, enabling faster recovery and peak performance. These advanced treatments also help prevent recurring issues and reduce downtime.

By consulting sports medicine specialists, athletes can recover efficiently, maintain long-term health, and prioritise both safety and performance. Expert care ensures they’re ready to face their next challenge stronger and healthier.

Osteoporosis Uncovered: Prevention and Care

Osteoporosis, often called the “silent disease,” weakens bones, increasing fracture risk. It typically affects older adults but can be prevented with early intervention, says Dr James Chettupuzhakaran, Specialist Orthopaedics at Aster Hospital, Sharjah. Regular bone density tests, weight-bearing exercises, and a diet rich in calcium and Vitamin D are critical preventive measures. For those already diagnosed, medications, strength training, and lifestyle adjustments can slow bone loss. Early detection plays a pivotal role — don’t wait for a fracture to take action. Simple, proactive steps today can safeguard bone health and improve quality of life tomorrow.

Silent Warnings: Catch Bone Issues Early

Minor aches or stiffness are often the first signs of underlying bone issues like osteoporosis or arthritis, says Dr Anil Kumar Chintada, Specialist Orthopaedics at Aster Hospital, Qusais. Ignoring these symptoms can lead to severe complications, including reduced mobility and chronic pain.

Routine bone health assessments and early interventions can prevent long-term damage. Dr. Anil stresses the importance of paying attention to persistent joint pain, reduced flexibility, or swelling. Timely medical care and lifestyle changes, like maintaining good posture and adequate Vitamin D intake, can significantly enhance bone health. Don’t let silent symptoms jeopardise your mobility and independence.

Surgical Fixes for Better Mobility

When injuries or chronic conditions severely impact mobility, orthopaedic surgery can restore function and reduce pain. Procedures like joint replacements, fracture repairs, and ligament reconstructions are tailored to individual needs, ensuring a return to active living.

Dr Alexis Jude Dominic, Specialist Orthopaedics at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, highlights advanced minimally invasive techniques that reduce recovery times and improve outcomes. Combined with physiotherapy, surgery helps regain strength and flexibility faster. Whether addressing sports injuries or age-related wear, modern surgical solutions focus on enhancing quality of life. Don’t let pain limit you — expert care can help you move freely again.

New additions: Revolutionising orthopaedic care at Aster

Aster Hospital, Mankhool: Leading with Innovation in robotic knee joint replacement: At Aster Hospital, Mankhool, innovation takes centre stage with the introduction of robotic knee joint replacement surgery. This state-of-the-art procedure ensures unparalleled precision, faster recovery, and reduced postoperative discomfort. By leveraging robotics, surgeons achieve optimal implant placement, improving mobility and overall patient satisfaction. The addition of this highlights Aster’s commitment to revolutionising orthopaedic care and offering cutting-edge solutions. Patients can now experience the best in surgical excellence, redefining their recovery and long-term knee joint health.

Aster Clinics: Expanding Orthopaedics with specialised care: Aster Clinics is redefining orthopaedic care by introducing dedicated speciality clinics such as the Neck and Back Clinic, Hand Clinic, and Joint Clinic. These tailored offerings focus on providing precise diagnoses and personalised treatments for complex orthopaedic conditions. Whether addressing chronic pain, postural issues, or joint problems, these clinics offer advanced technology and experienced specialists to cater to individual needs. By prioritising specialised care, Aster Clinics aims to enhance patient outcomes and ensure a seamless journey to recovery. With these additions, Aster is bringing world-class orthopaedic care closer to communities.

