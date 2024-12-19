Dubai: Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s finest off-spinners, left the cricketing world stunned with his abrupt retirement, announced in Brisbane on Wednesday. The decision, made in the midst of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has drawn sharp reactions from cricketing icons Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar.

World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev lamented the unceremonious nature of Ashwin’s exit, calling for a more respectful send-off for the legendary all-rounder.

“The next generation has to be better than us. If not, the world is not going ahead. We never imagined that somebody would come close to Sachin Tendulkar or Sunil Gavaskar... Ashwin has gone. I wish I had been there, I wouldn’t have let him go like that. I would have sent him with a lot of respect and happiness,” Kapil Dev said, as quoted by ANI.

A record-breaking career

Ashwin’s stats speak for themselves. Over 106 Tests, he scalped 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and amassed 3,503 runs. These numbers place him among the all-time greats of the game.

He retires as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history and India’s second-highest, trailing only Anil Kumble (619). He also boasts the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, behind Sri Lankan maestro Muttiah Muralitharan (67).

Timing under fire

Sunil Gavaskar, one of India’s most celebrated batters, expressed disappointment with Ashwin’s decision to retire mid-series, citing the potential impact on the team’s plans.

“He could have said, listen after the end of the series, I won’t be available for selection for India. What it does is that, similarly when MS Dhoni retired at the end of the 3rd Test in the 2014-15 series, it leaves you one short,” Gavaskar remarked during a Star Sports broadcast.

Comparing Ashwin’s retirement to Dhoni’s mid-series exit in 2014, Gavaskar questioned its timing, particularly with the spin-friendly conditions expected at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the venue for the final Test.

A void to fill

“The selection committee has picked so many players for a tour with a purpose. If there are any injuries, they can select from the reserve players to have in the team. So, Sydney is somewhere where there is a lot of support on offer for spinners. So India could have played with two spinners. You never know. He could have been there for sure. I don’t know how the pitch in Melbourne will be like. Normally, you tend to look at the end of the series. That’s it. In the middle, it is not usual,” he added.

Ashwin’s instinctive decision

As speculation swirled, Ashwin clarified that his decision was purely instinctive, taken during the third Test against Australia. His return to Chennai seemed to have cemented the choice.

Adding a twist to the tale, fellow Chennai spinner Washington Sundar’s inclusion in the squad for the Perth Test might have played a role in Ashwin’s move.

“Maybe Washington Sundar is ahead of him. This marks the end of Ashwin as an international cricketer. He has been one heck of a cricketer,” Gavaskar acknowledged.

A legacy carved in spin

While the timing of his retirement continues to spark debate, Ashwin’s legacy as a game-changer for Indian cricket remains untouchable. His guile, consistency, and ability to deliver in crunch moments have etched his name among the sport’s legends.