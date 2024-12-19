Dubai: Ravichandran Ashwin’s abrupt retirement has left a gaping hole in India’s spin department. Yet, for Sunil Subramaniam, his long-time coach and mentor, it’s also a moment to celebrate a legacy crafted through grit, ingenuity, and mastery.

“He is India’s biggest match-winner, along with Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev,” Subramaniam told Gulf News, his voice brimming with pride. “That’s high praise for anyone. Ashwin must be ranked among the all-time greats of spinners worldwide.”

For Subramaniam, a former left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu, the day is bittersweet. The 57-year-old coach first spotted Ashwin’s talent during a training camp in Chennai — a discovery that would go on to shape Indian cricket.

The early spark: Ashwin’s rise through Tamil Nadu

At the time of Ashwin’s emergence, Tamil Nadu cricket was searching for fresh talent to fill the shoes of retired veterans, including Subramaniam himself.

“When I first saw him at the camp, I knew he was a solid bet for the state,” Subramaniam recounted. “He had the height, generated bounce, and, most importantly, had the psyche of a spinner. He thought like one — able to take punishment and come back stronger. He had every tool a nuanced spinner needed.”

Ashwin’s journey wasn’t just about talent; it was about adapting to India’s rich, competitive legacy of spinners. The famous quartet of Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, and Srinivas Venkataraghavan had set the gold standard.

Breaking into this elite pantheon required more than skill — it demanded resilience, creativity, and relentless self-improvement.

Reinvention amid pressure: The mark of a master

In a cricket-crazy nation like India, where competition is fierce and expectations are sky-high, staying relevant is a challenge even for the most talented. Ashwin’s career is a testament to his ability to evolve under pressure.

Ashwin shared one turning point in the spinner’s early days. After his debut, Ashwin’s performance needed fine-tuning. He delivered a defining performance against Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla, taking six wickets.

“I had to work on my delivery stride. We had very little time,” Ashwin admitted in 2013, reflecting on Subramaniam’s guidance. “I was lucky to have a coach who spotted the issue quickly. I definitely needed a kick on the backside, and I got one.”

This ability to reflect, adapt, and execute underlines the bond between Ashwin and his mentor.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his five-wicket haul against England in Dharamsala earlier this year. Image Credit: AFP file

A Legacy of creativity and fearlessness

Ashwin’s cricketing genius was rooted in his courage to innovate. Subramaniam takes pride in his protege’s ability to push boundaries while respecting the fundamentals.

“As a coach, my job was to box his creativity and ensure he didn’t lose control. But the creativity was completely his own,” Subramaniam revealed. “We were raised on traditional lines — bowling outside the off-stump. But Ashwin convinced me that leg and middle stump were viable lines, provided he could make the ball turn away and hit the stumps.”

This fearless experimentation, paired with Ashwin’s unmatched temperament, set him apart.