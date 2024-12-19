Dubai: Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lightheartedly shed some light on his decision to retire from international cricket, joking with the fans gathered outside his house. He quipped that his journey back home felt similar to when he won the World Cup in 2011.

“The journey felt similar,” India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests told ANI with a smile as he arrived at home in Chennai. “The decision to retire was instinctive. It was running in my head for a while, and I felt it on day four and called it quits on day five. It’s a great sense of relief and satisfaction.”

Reflecting on milestones with humour

Ashwin announced his retirement at the end of the third Test against Australia at the Gabba and was expected to leave Brisbane on Thursday. However, he left in a hurry on Wednesday, leaving little room for a proper send-off.

When asked about how he felt after taking his first 10-wicket haul in a Test, the 38-year-old spinner shrugged playfully and explained that he doesn’t remember his recent records. He said that this was one of the reasons he felt he’s nearing the end of his playing career for India.

“I don’t remember, to be honest. In our careers, we go through a lot of things. In the past, I used to remember my performances before going to bed, but I don’t have such feelings in the last couple of years. It’s a clear indication that one has to move on to a different path in his life,” Ashwin added.

No regrets, just gratitude