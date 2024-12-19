Dubai: The UAE's highest mountain, Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, recorded the lowest temperature in the country , once again, today. According to the Met Office, mercury dipped to 4.6°C in Jebel Jais at 3.30am on December 19.

Residents can expect partly cloudy skies this weekend, with a chance of light rainfall in some northern and coastal areas. Meanwhile, a rise in humidity by evening time, may cause foggy weather especially in the internal parts of Abu Dhabi.

Four-day weather forecast

According to the National Center of Meteorology, Friday will bring continued humidity with a possibility of fog or mist formation in the morning. The sky will be fair to partly cloudy. Winds will shift to Northwesterly to Northeasterly, remaining light to moderate with gusts potentially reaching 35 km/hr, especially in the morning. Sea conditions are forecast to be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Saturday will see similar conditions. The sky across most parts of the country will be clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over some northern and coastal areas. There's a slight chance of light rainfall. Winds will continue to be light to moderate, blowing from the Southwesterly to Northwesterly directions with gusts reaching 35 km/hr. Both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to have slight sea conditions.

Sunday will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with haze in some northern and coastal areas. There's a possibility of light rainfall. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the Southwesterly to Northwesterly directions, with gusts reaching 40 km/hr over the sea. Sea conditions will vary, with moderate to rough conditions expected in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate conditions in the Oman Sea.