Dubai: Billionaire Elon Musk and Google CEO Sundar Pichai joined the online buzz on Tuesday over Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's clever response to a journalist questioning his batting prowess.

The now-viral exchange occurred during a press conference on Sunday, Day 3 of the ongoing Test series against Australia. A reporter asked Bumrah for his take on India’s batting, considering the conditions at the Gabba.

“What is your assessment of the batting? Although you’re not the best person to answer this, what do you think about the team’s situation, given the Gabba conditions?” the reporter inquired.

Bumrah, 31, who holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single over in Test cricket, replied with his trademark humour: “Interesting question. But you’re questioning my batting ability. You should Google who has the most runs in a Test over. Jokes apart, that’s another story.”

The witty reply caught the attention of Sundar Pichai, an avid cricket enthusiast, who shared his thoughts on X.

“I did Google it. Anyone who can hook Pat Cummins for a six knows how to bat! Well done, @Jaspritbumrah93, saving the follow-on with Deep!” Pichai wrote on Tuesday.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, responded with a simple yet approving “Nice.”

Pichai, keeping the cricket banter alive, suggested that he and Musk attend a South Africa vs. India match someday at iconic venues like Newlands or Wanderers, referencing Musk’s South African roots.