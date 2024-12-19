The Dubai Metro Blue Line will commence operations from September 9, 2029, the RTA announced on Thursday.

The 30km project will strategically link key areas in the emirate through 14 stations.

The work on the project will start in April 2025, and will be completed in different phases.

The Blue Line will span a total length of 30 km, with 15.5 km running underground and 14.5 km above ground.

With its 14 stations, including key interchange points like the Creek Station on the Green Line, Centrepoint Station on the Red Line, and Dubai International City Station 1, along with the iconic station at Dubai Creek Harbour, the Blue Line is set to be a pivotal element in the ongoing development of the city's transportation network.

The new line is a key integration point between the Red and Green Lines of Dubai Metro.

The Blue Line will offer a direct connection between Dubai International Airport and nine key areas along the line namely Mirdif, Al Warqa, International City 1 and 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Festival City.