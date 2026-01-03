Abu Dhabi Police issue motorcycle trailer safety rules

Safety alert highlights new rules for towing motorcycles on trailers.
Abu Dhabi Police have announced a series of safety measures for motorists transporting motorcycles on trailers as part of their ongoing seasonal campaign, “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable.” The initiative aims to protect drivers and other road users during the cooler months, when travel tends to increase.
All trailers used to carry motorcycles must meet specific safety standards. Key requirements include the installation of a third registration number plate on the rear of the trailer, along with appropriate warning lights and alert systems.
Authorities emphasised the importance of visible hazard stickers and reflective materials to enhance awareness, particularly in low-light conditions. Drivers towing motorcycles are advised to stay in the right-hand lane at all times to improve overall road safety.
The regulations also set clear dimensional limits: trailers must not exceed 260 centimetres in width, and their length cannot be greater than the towing vehicle. These rules are designed to ensure stability and prevent potential hazards on busy roads.
The “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable” campaign runs annually, reinforcing road safety measures and promoting responsible driving during the winter travel season.
