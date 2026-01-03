GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi Police issue motorcycle trailer safety rules

Safety alert highlights new rules for towing motorcycles on trailers.

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi Police campaign promotes safe winter travel on busy roads.
Abu Dhabi Police campaign promotes safe winter travel on busy roads.

Abu Dhabi Police have announced a series of safety measures for motorists transporting motorcycles on trailers as part of their ongoing seasonal campaign, “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable.” The initiative aims to protect drivers and other road users during the cooler months, when travel tends to increase.

Mandatory trailer requirements

All trailers used to carry motorcycles must meet specific safety standards. Key requirements include the installation of a third registration number plate on the rear of the trailer, along with appropriate warning lights and alert systems.

Visibility and hazard precautions

Authorities emphasised the importance of visible hazard stickers and reflective materials to enhance awareness, particularly in low-light conditions. Drivers towing motorcycles are advised to stay in the right-hand lane at all times to improve overall road safety.

Dimensional limits for trailers

The regulations also set clear dimensional limits: trailers must not exceed 260 centimetres in width, and their length cannot be greater than the towing vehicle. These rules are designed to ensure stability and prevent potential hazards on busy roads.

Ongoing campaign

The “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable” campaign runs annually, reinforcing road safety measures and promoting responsible driving during the winter travel season.

