Philippines vows safe, ethical labor migration as Abu Dhabi Dialogue chair

Welfare, skills training, and anti-illegal recruitment set for Filipino workers abroad

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
Philippines takes chairmanship of the 9th Abu Dhabi Dialogue
The Philippines is putting safe and ethical labour migration at the forefront after taking over as chair of the 9th Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD), a key platform connecting labor-sending and labour-receiving countries in Asia. 

In a statement, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) secretary Hans Cacdac said the country’s agenda will focus on worker welfare, skills development, bridging gaps between education and employment, safe recruitment, social protection, and digitalisation.

“We consistently position ourselves as leading advocates and establish a migration governance system with regular pathways to labor migration—safe, ethical, and sustainable recruitment," said Cacdac.

Moreover, the DMW has partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to ensure that Filipino workers abroad receive upskilling and educational support, keeping them competitive and prepared for evolving job markets.

"We are not a country where irregular or illegal migration or labour migrants exist or would come from, and we maintain very strong anti-illegal recruitment and anti-human trafficking policies," added Cacdac.

The ADD serves as a platform for dialogue and cooperation between Asian countries of labour origin and destination. It brings together 10 member states of the Colombo Process, including the Philippines and the UAE, to promote safer and more ethical labour migration across the region.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
