Trusted manager accused of pocketing Dh290,000 in company funds

PR manager misappropriates Dh290,000 in company funds
Abu Dhabi: A public relations manager has been ordered by an Abu Dhabi labour court to repay more than Dh290,000 to his former employer after being found to have misused company funds entrusted to him for business transactions.
The Abu Dhabi Labour Court of First Instance ruled that the employee must pay Dh290,383 to the company after evidence showed that he had diverted money transferred to him to complete official procedures and company matters.
According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the company filed a lawsuit against the former employee, who had worked as a public relations manager under an open-ended contract with a total monthly salary of Dh17,000. As part of his duties, he was granted an official power of attorney to facilitate the company’s work and handle transactions with government entities and other parties.
The firm said it had regularly transferred funds to him as a form of entrusted custody to complete its procedures, pay fees and settle business-related expenses. However, an internal review later revealed that the employee had allegedly misappropriated the money and failed to return the remaining amounts.
The company sought Dh266,227, representing funds he had received in the form of advances and sums intended to process company transactions, which were never repaid. It also claimed Dh28,077 for mobile phones he had purchased but did not hand over to the company.
Judges concluded that the employee had breached his professional and financial responsibilities and had unlawfully retained the funds. The court therefore ordered him to repay the full amount, along with legal costs.