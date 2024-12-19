Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to enhance the capacity of the Red and Green Lines, and provide a smoother and more comfortable experience for passengers, a top official said during the upcoming Blue Line project announcement event on Thursday.

Currently, the Dubai Metro serves over 850,000 passengers daily, representing 60 per cent of all public transport users in the emirate.

Asked about growing demand and peak-hour congestion, Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of the RTA Rail Agency, revealed plans to implement effective solutions.

“The increase in demand is a healthy sign as it shows Dubai’s vibrancy, and increasing number of tourists and people in the city. We have a rail master plan. New projects may come up in the future, one of which is the Blue Line. It will provide additional capacity for passengers to move across the city in different communities,” he said.

Kalbat said that discussions are ongoing to enhance capacity on the Red and Green Lines.

“We have plans to make some improvements in the current system, to increase the capacity. And also, we have a plan to scatter the peak hours. So, people can move at different times and reduce congestion.”

Kalbat noted the improvements will be gradually implemented in the coming months and years.

“We aim to improve the efficiency in the system, and provide the most comfort to passengers moving across the Dubai Metro network,” he said.

One of the key strategies for boosting capacity is reducing the headway – the time interval between metro trains.

“Currently, the headway we are running is at two minutes. We are trying to reduce the headway, which will help increase the capacity to move passengers. It is possible with the Blue Line as well, to reduce the headway, and cater to the demand.”

Kalbat pointed out the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in improving the punctuality of the metro system.