Dubai: The New Year’s Eve 2025 Security Committee held its second meeting at the Dubai Safari Park, chaired by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations and Acting Chair of the Event Security Committee.

Directors of police departments and stations and representatives from various Dubai Government entities involved in securing the event attended the meeting.

Major General Al Mazrouei highlighted that Dubai’s New Year’s Eve celebration is one of the emirate’s most significant events, attracting global attention. Dubai’s festivities place them alongside renowned international capitals as a top story. The celebrations, marked by dazzling lights, fireworks and a vibrant atmosphere, draw hundreds of thousands of attendees and millions of viewers globally, ushering in the New Year with a unique grandeur.

During the meeting, the committee:

• Reviewed and refined previous plans to enhance preparations for this year’s event, ensuring they keep pace with the growing scale of the celebrations.

• Discussed challenges faced in past years and developed strategies to overcome them.

• Examined the layout of spectator areas, including zones designated for families and individuals attending the fireworks display.

• Finalised logistics such as entry and exit points, parking facilities and public transportation routes to and from the event.