IPOs are volatile initially

IPO stocks are volatile in the initial months. Investors who buy during the IPO often face 90-180 days of restricting sales, whereas open-market buyers can trade freely. It's wise to wait and observe price movements post-listing to make informed decisions.

After listing, stock prices fluctuate as demand shifts. The company benefits from high IPO pricing but earns no additional revenue from secondary market sales. Overpaying for shares during the listing may harm long-term returns.

Final thoughts? Experts recommend viewing IPO shares as long-term investments, especially for oversubscribed or strong companies. Short-term buying post-listing often leads to inflated costs and reduced profits.