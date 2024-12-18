Dubai: The hall at the Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA) was filled with optimism as the largest cohort to date - of 85 cadet pilots, including 67 Emiratis - graduated on Wednesday.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, presented certificates to the cadets, who were joined by their families and friends in celebration of the fifth batch.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline and Group, with Captain Abdulla Al Hammadi, Divisional Vice President EFTA; Adel Al Redha, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer; Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline; and Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer with the Class of 2024.

Captain Abdulla Al Hammadi, Divisional Vice President at EFTA, said more than 270 pilots have graduated from the academy so far.

“Freedom in the skies comes with huge responsibilities. These cadets have completed their training with resilience and professionalism. They are the future of aviation,” Capt Al Hammadi said while announcing the launch of an Advanced Diploma in Pilot Licensing Training (Aeroplane) on the back of the academy’s recognition as an Accredited Training Provider (ATP) by the UAE National Qualifications Centre (NQC).

Capt Abdulla Al Hammadi, Divisional Vice President EFTA speaking at the academy's fifth graduation ceremony. Image Credit: Supplied

After completing one of the world’s most rigorous pilot training courses lasting 113 weeks, the cadets are full of confidence as they look ahead to their aviation careers. Speaking to Gulf News, they shared their dreams, milestones – such as their first solo flights – and the challenges they overcame.

‘Childhood dream’

For cadet graduate Alessandro Muffolini, aviation has always been a passion, fuelled by his love for travel, taking him to over 140 cities.

After working for five years as a cabin crew member with Emirates, he found his true calling.

“Flying wasn’t just about being part of the journey anymore. I wanted more – to be at the controls and take my responsibilities to the next level,” Muffolini said.

Eager to become a pilot, Muffolini joined the academy, where training was rigorous and demanded total commitment through a disciplined lifestyle. The academy, he noted, taught him to stay composed under pressure – a skill that proved invaluable during his solo cross-country flight to Delma Island.

“For the first time, it was just me, the aircraft, and the decisions I had to make to complete the flight safely. The rather unfamiliar destination added a layer of challenge, but it was about staying focused and managing the situation professionally.”

‘Embrace challenges’

Humaid Alhammadi, fascinated by flight mechanics and exploring the skies from a young age, found the academy to be the ideal place to pursue his dream. The world-class facilities and direct pathway to Emirates made it an easy choice.

Alhammadi noted that training posed challenges such as balancing schedules and adapting to unexpected flight scenarios. The academy’s curriculum, he said, mirrors the challenges of a commercial flying career.

“From advanced simulators to real-world flight hours in modern aircraft, I gained hands-on experience with industry-standard technology and protocols,” he said.

Recalling his unforgettable first solo flight, a beaming Alhammadi said: “The sense of independence and accomplishment I felt as I flew an aircraft alone for the first time is something I’ll never forget.”

‘Turning point in life’

For someone like Sarah Shah, aviation wasn’t her childhood dream.

“I was pursuing medicine but never felt satisfied with it. One day, someone from the industry mentioned I should pursue an aviation career. At the time it seemed like a farfetched idea and difficult. However, it ended up being the turning point in my life. EFTA stood out among all training academies as it had state-of-the-art systems and infrastructure,” said Shah, who was among the five female cadet pilots.

She recalled the nervous excitement she felt before her first solo flight.

“I remember being nervous before my flight, but as soon as I took off, all the fear vanished and that is when it struck me that for the first time, I was fully in charge of the aircraft. Just after my first solo landing, I was so overwhelmed with joy and gratitude.”

‘Always looked up to pilots’

Abdulla Raeisi, inspired by the unique lifestyle of pilots, knew from a young age that he wanted to pursue aviation. Though the training was tough, he embraced it, understanding that great achievements require hard work.

“It’s the dream of flying that made me overcome all the obstacles that came my way,” Raeisi said and noted the academy has equipped him with essential skills to be a successful pilot.