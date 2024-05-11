Throughout their simulated journey in HERA, the team will engage in scientific research and operational tasks. This mission on Earth includes a virtual reality “walk” on Mars’s surface and managing increasing communication delays with Mission Control Center as they simulate nearing Mars. The crew is scheduled to leave the facility on June 24.

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, said, “The UAE Analog Programme is a cornerstone of our vision to integrate advanced scientific research with our strategic objectives, positioning the UAE as a leader in space technology both regionally and internationally. Through these detailed Earth-based simulations in collaboration with our partners at NASA, we are meticulously preparing our cadres for the vast challenges of deep space exploration, establishing the UAE and the broader Arab world as pivotal players in the international space community and inspiring generations to expand the horizons of human potential.”

The second analog study under the UAE Analog Programme is part of a comprehensive four-phase analog study, consisting of 18 human health studies on Earth. These studies are aimed at understanding the physiological, behavioural, and psychological responses of crew members under conditions similar to those expected on future lunar and Martian exploration missions.