Dubai: ‘Flying Man’ Sam Rogers, who is UK-based Test Pilot and Design Lead at Gravity Industries, has been filmed in his jet suit making a landing in time for the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, which started today.
Rogers spoke at the Congress, being held till tomorrow (September 27) at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
In a clip shared by the official X account of the Congress, Rogers is seen flying into Dubai, purpotedly from overseas. He then catches a driverless bus before boarding the autonomous Dubai Metro to DWTC.
At the Congress, the Global Keynote Address by the Flying Man explored the story behind the invention, test piloting and practical applications of the Gravity Jet Suit.