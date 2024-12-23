Dubai: Emirati District, a new hub dedicated to empowering young Emirati entrepreneurs, has opened at Dubai International Airport (DXB). It offers specialised training programmes to enhance management skills and competitiveness among young Emiratis.

Located between Concourses B and C in Terminal 3, the ‘Emirati District’ capitalises on DXB's bustling footfall, estimated at six to seven million travelers annually. The hub is a launchpad for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in high-growth sectors.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Federal Youth Authority in collaboration with the Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI), as part of the first phase of the National Youth Agenda 2031. This strategic roadmap aims to position young Emiratis as global role models, fostering their international reach and influence while reinforcing their presence in key regional and international markets.

The launch of the Emirati District also highlights four flagship projects. The projects are Amadal by Afnan Bushalat, a concept that creates products designed to evoke the comforts of home, providing a sense of belonging to travelers.

Mira Farms by FBMI is a social enterprise empowering underprivileged communities, particularly female farmers, by providing access to global markets for their premium natural produce. Nuwa by Abdulaziz Al Jabri, a brand celebrating the UAE's agricultural heritage by transforming locally sourced ingredients into world-class products, and From the Arab by Alyazi Almheiri, a luxury home fragrance brand that redefines Arabic scents, bringing them into modern homes worldwide.