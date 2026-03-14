Flight cancelled? Here’s what OFWs travelling to the Middle East should do

Here are steps and options for passengers affected by cancellations
Dubai: Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) travel regularly between the Philippines and the Middle East to return to their jobs. However, flight cancellations can disrupt these journeys, especially during unprecedented circumstances.
According to flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL), these cancellations may happen due to operational or safety requirements, severe weather, air traffic restrictions, or unexpected developments such as the current situation in the Middle East due to the conflict between US, Israel, and Iran.
For OFWs preparing to return to work in foreign countries, understanding what to do in these suspensions can help reduce stress and avoid further delays.
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PAL has issued guidelines explaining what passengers should expect if their flight is cancelled and how they can manage their travel plans.
Once a cancellation is confirmed, the airline will notify passengers through SMS or email using the contact details provided during the booking. Travellers who are already at the airport may also hear announcements and receive assistance from the airport staffs.
These notifications contain details such as the updated flight status, the reason for the cancellation, and instructions on what they can do next.
For OFWs travelling back to work in the Middle East, it is important to ensure that personal contact details like email address and mobile number are correctly listed in the booking. This allows the airline to send updates immediately.
For its part, PAL has advised passengers who purchased tickets through travel agencies or online travel platforms to make sure that their own contact information is included in the booking record.
“Relying solely on the travel agent’s contact information may delay receipt of important flight updates,” said PAL.
“Passengers may also check their flight status, mobile app, or official airline channels for real-time updates.”
The airline may automatically rebook passengers on the next available flight when seats are available.
When this happens, a new itinerary is generated and sent through SMS or email. This updated booking includes the new flight number, revised departure and arrival times, and any changes to terminals or gates.
If the updated flight works with their travel plans, no further action is required. However, if the schedule is not suitable, travellers can explore other options offered by the airline.
During major disruptions, such as multiple cancellations or airspace restrictions, alternative flights may not be available immediately.
In these situations, passengers may choose to rebook their journey on another available flight, convert the value of the ticket into travel credits that can be used for a future booking, or request a refund of the ticket.
“To request any of these options, please follow the instructions provided in the email notification or approach our airport crew for assistance,” stated PAL.
Many OFWs travel to Middle East destinations through connecting flights. If the entire trip is issued under one ticket, the airline can assist with rebooking the affected segments and help the passenger reach the final destination at the earliest available opportunity.
However, if the itinerary has been booked as separate tickets, rebooking on another airline will not be possible.
“This is because the airlines involved in the itinerary have separate ticketing systems and policies,” explained PAL.
For passengers who have found out that their flight has been cancelled while at the airport should proceed to the airline’s assistance or transfer desk.
Airport staff can provide guidance on rebooking options, alternative travel arrangements, and the next steps they should take.
Meanwhile, in some cases the next available flight may depart the following day or later. Passengers who need overnight arrangements can approach airline ground staff for assistance.
“For cancellations attributable to PAL, airport personnel will advise passengers on the next steps and may provide meal support, hotel accommodation, or transportation between the airport and hotel, when applicable,” shared the carrier.
For OFWs eager to return to their workplaces across the Middle East, it is important to stay informed and respond promptly to notifications so travel plans can be adjusted as soon as possible.