Philippines to cut airport fees as jet fuel prices surge

Move aims to ease burden on passengers as global fuel costs rise amid Middle East conflict
Dubai: The Philippines has ordered a reduction in airport charges in a bid to ease the burden of passengers as jet fuel prices surge due to tensions in the Middle East.
According to Giovanni Lopez, the country’s acting transportation secretary, he has directed the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to implement lower passenger service charges and navigation fees at airports operated by the agency nationwide.
In a statement, Lopez has noted that the measure is intended to reduce airlines’ operating costs and to prevent a spike in airfares for travellers.
“This is to lessen the burden of airline passengers following the rise in jet fuel prices worldwide due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East,” said Lopez in Filipino.
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In the latest data of the Philippine Department of Transportation, jet fuel prices have notably increased in recent weeks.
Prices have jumped from $90.87 per barrel on February 19 to $188.2 per barrel on March 9, more than doubling in less than a month.
The upsurge has been linked to the ongoing developments in the Middle East, which have pushed energy prices higher and have raised concerns globally.
Moreover, Lopez has instructed the Civil Aviation Board to shorten its evaluation and implementation period to 15 days in order to allow airlines to lower ticket prices more quickly once jet fuel costs stabilise.
“The government continues to monitor the situation and is working with the aviation industry to ensure that air travel remains safe, reliable, and affordable for the public,” stated Lopez.
For now, officials hope that lowering airport fees will help limit the impact on passengers.