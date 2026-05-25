The move comes as aviation companies globally face growing pressure to cut emissions, with SAF widely seen as one of the more immediate options to help reduce the sector’s carbon footprint. Demand for the fuel, however, continues to outpace current production worldwide.

Under the agreement, the two companies will form a working group to assess the commercial feasibility of setting up a long-term distribution pathway for SAF and e-SAF produced at the facility. If the evaluation is successful, both sides will work towards a formal supply agreement before the plant begins operations.

The plan also includes regular testing, training exercises, and system checks to ensure readiness at all times. UAE airlines are creating pathways to increase the contribution of SAF into the energy mix. Emirates and Etihad have conducted multiple test flights using SAF as well.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.