ENOC opens new service station in Jafza, expanding network to 207 sites

New Jebel Ali facility supports industrial growth and improves fuel access
Dubai: ENOC Group has announced the opening of a new service station in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), expanding its nationwide network to 207 service stations across the UAE.
The latest addition strengthens ENOC’s presence in one of the country’s most important industrial and logistics hubs, supporting businesses, commuters and commercial fleets operating within Jafza and surrounding areas. The group said the new station forms part of its ongoing strategy to enhance accessibility to fuel and automotive services in high-growth economic zones.
ENOC’s expanding retail network reflects continued investment in infrastructure aligned with the UAE’s economic and industrial development plans. The group has been steadily increasing the number of its service stations to meet rising demand driven by population growth, trade activity and mobility across the country.
The Jafza station offers a range of fuel and convenience services, contributing to improved customer experience and operational efficiency in the area.
