GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

ENOC opens new service station in Jafza, expanding network to 207 sites

New Jebel Ali facility supports industrial growth and improves fuel access

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
ENOC opens new service station in Jafza, expanding network to 207 sites
Supplied

Dubai: ENOC Group has announced the opening of a new service station in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), expanding its nationwide network to 207 service stations across the UAE.

The latest addition strengthens ENOC’s presence in one of the country’s most important industrial and logistics hubs, supporting businesses, commuters and commercial fleets operating within Jafza and surrounding areas. The group said the new station forms part of its ongoing strategy to enhance accessibility to fuel and automotive services in high-growth economic zones.

ENOC’s expanding retail network reflects continued investment in infrastructure aligned with the UAE’s economic and industrial development plans. The group has been steadily increasing the number of its service stations to meet rising demand driven by population growth, trade activity and mobility across the country.

The Jafza station offers a range of fuel and convenience services, contributing to improved customer experience and operational efficiency in the area.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Emirates SkyCargo

New move to integrate sea-air cargo systems

3m read
Mr Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and MD of DP World GCC, alongside senior officials and dignitaries from Jebel Ali Free Zone, GFH Partners Manrre REIT, and Palmon Group after inaugurating Palmon Group’s specialised chemical storage logistics hub at Jafza.

GFH, Manrre REIT open $11m chemical storage hub

3m read
Left to Right: Soheil Majd, MD – Chairman Representative GCC, Solico Group; Sam Soleimani, Director - Solico Group; Amir Hossein Soleimani, Vice Chairman, Solico Group; Sultan Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & CEO, DP World; Rauan Zhumabek, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE); Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC; Anwar Ali Sultan, Retired Director WJ Towell & Co. – Oman; Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC; Amar Zahid

Solico Group invests Dh130m in SoFood Jafza facility

2m read
Five injured in four-vehicle crash in Jebel Ali, Dubai

Five injured in four-vehicle crash in Jebel Ali, Dubai

2m read