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UAE’s ENOC, Emarat ink pact to ensure uninterrupted jet fuel supply

MoU aims to ensure uninterrupted jet fuel supply across UAE aviation hubs

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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This collaboration between ENOC and Emarat aims to strengthen the coordination and enhance the reliability of Jet A 1 aviation fuel supply operations.
This collaboration between ENOC and Emarat aims to strengthen the coordination and enhance the reliability of Jet A 1 aviation fuel supply operations.
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Dubai: As global airlines cut flights and trim operations amid jet fuel shortages, the UAE's ENOC Group and Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat) signed a deal to ensure uninterrupted jet fuel availability across the country’s airports.

The agreement, announced on Friday, is focused on strengthening business continuity planning for Jet A-1 fuel — the lifeblood of airline operations — at a time when global supply chains remain vulnerable to disruption.

The Strait of Hormuz, which is under blockade, handles a huge share of seaborne crude and fuels, so any prolonged disruption can ripple through global prices, shipping costs and refinery operations.

The MOU sets out a structured framework for coordination between the two state-backed energy players, including clear processes to support fuel supply management and the timely coordination of pipeline transfer and truck loading operations.

The plan also includes regular testing, training exercises, and system checks to ensure readiness at all times.

“As a vital contributor to the UAE’s energy ecosystem, ENOC recognises the critical importance of maintaining uninterrupted fuel supplies for the aviation sector,” said Hussain Sultan Lootah, CEO of ENOC Group.

He added that the partnership will bring in “advanced logistics solutions and coordinated emergency response strategies” to ensure seamless fuel delivery, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global aviation hub.

The agreement comes as aviation demand remains strong, with UAE carriers operating near full capacity on many routes and airports handling growing passenger volumes.

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Supporting aviation ecosystem

Any disruption to fuel supply could have a cascading impact on airline schedules, cargo operations, and the wider economy.

Burhan Al Hashemi, CEO of Emarat, described fuel continuity as a “national responsibility”, noting that the partnership formalises how both entities will respond not just during normal operations but in crisis scenarios.

“By aligning our preparedness, our people, and our procedures in advance, we are strengthening operational resilience and ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability when it counts,” he said.

The Business Continuity Plan will guide how operations are maintained, restored, and scaled during disruptions — whether caused by technical issues, supply shocks, or external events.

For the UAE, where aviation is a key economic pillar linking tourism, trade, and transit traffic, such measures are increasingly seen as essential infrastructure.

Speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit in Berlin, Emirates President Tim Clark said the airline is operating at 65 per cent of its capacity, with roughly 13 per cent of its network still inaccessible due to ongoing airspace disruptions.

“I don’t think things will change how we operate the airline or this model,” Clark said. “We can get this back — the brand is particularly strong.”

According to real-time flight tracking service Flightradar24, Emirates has operated 400 flights since the war broke out late February.

International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol has warned that even if the waterway reopens quickly, the oil market will not simply snap back to normal, because restoring output, shipping flows and investment will take time.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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