Lufthansa cuts 20,000 summer flights to save jet fuel costs – What's next for European airlines

Lufthansa said the cuts, largely on short-haul routes, will save more than 40,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel, at a time when prices have more than doubled since the outbreak of the conflict.

European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas said there is “no evidence of actual shortages”, even as supply chains remain under pressure due to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. But airlines are feeling the pinch elsewhere — in their balance sheets.

At the same time, it is shifting growth to more efficient hubs like Zurich, Vienna and Brussels. Passengers will still have access to long-haul connections, but via a more consolidated and cost-efficient network.

Meanwhile, British Airways has cut services across the region, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, and will permanently drop its London–Jeddah route. When flights resume, schedules will be significantly reduced — London–Riyadh will fall to one daily service, while Dubai will see just one daily flight each way, down from three. Services to Doha and Tel Aviv will also be halved.

Lufthansa is not alone. Last week, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said it had also begun adjusting its schedule, cutting around 80 European return flights — again, less than 1 per cent of its network — citing routes that are no longer financially viable due to rising fuel costs.

For now, airlines are relying on: Hedging strategies (Lufthansa has about 80 per cent of fuel needs hedged), alternative supply routes, and network optimisation. But the remaining unhedged fuel — often the most expensive — is becoming a growing burden.

“We are working on securing an alternative jet fuel supply for Europe, such as type A jet fuel produced in the United States. And if real supply issues arise, our emergency stocks must be put to the best use,” he added.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.