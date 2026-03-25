New centre in Dubai South to improve repair efficiency and cut turnaround times in Dubai
Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) and Lufthansa Technik Middle East announced Wednesday that a new painting and grinding centre has been inaugurated in Dubai.
Located at Dubai South, the new facility is designed to support component painting and grinding processes used in structural and composite repairs. It will enable faster curing and drying times, improve repair efficiency, and reduce turnaround times for customers in the region and beyond.
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The inauguration ceremony was attended by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH, and Ziad Al Hazmi, CEO of Lufthansa Technik Middle East, and other senior execs.
Lufthansa Technik Middle East, a subsidiary of Lufthansa Group, said the new facility marks a major step in strengthening the company’s operational capabilities in the region.
“By introducing enhanced component painting and grinding capabilities, we are improving efficiency and enabling faster turnaround times for our customers,” said Al Hazmi. Lufthansa Technik Middle East provides specialised airframe and component maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for modern commercial aircraft.
Based in Dubai, the company supports airline operators with structural and composite repair services, as well as material management, logistics and spare parts supply, using Lufthansa Technik’s global network.
The MBRAH chief said the new paining and grinding centre marks another important milestone in strengthening the aviation ecosystem at the aerospace hub.
He said, “We continue to attract leading global aviation players establishing advanced capabilities to support the growing demand for aviation services in the region. This is part of our mandate to reinforce Dubai’s position as the aviation capital of the world, in alignment with our wise leadership’s vision for the emirate.”
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub is a free-zone destination for global aerospace companies, including airlines, private jet companies and MRO providers.