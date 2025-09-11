Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches new VIP Terminal Boulevard

Boulevard spans 769 metres and includes 16 buildings with facilities and retail outlets
Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South has announced the launch of The VIP Terminal Boulevard, a new development aimed at accommodating the growing demand for aviation-related services.
Located next to the VIP Terminal, the boulevard spans 769 metres and includes 16 buildings with facilities and retail outlets across a total area of 204,000 square metres. The project will be developed in phases starting in 2026.
Construction has already begun on Aviation One, a six-storey building within the boulevard that will feature modern architectural design and functional layouts.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “The VIP Terminal Boulevard is a significant addition to the world-class facilities at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub. It will open new opportunities for leading aviation companies and luxury brands to flourish, while further strengthening Dubai’s position as a premier destination for companies and a key player on the global aviation map.”
MBRAH, part of Dubai South, is a free-zone destination for airlines, private jet operators, MROs (maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers), and related industries. It also hosts maintenance centres as well as training and education facilities.
