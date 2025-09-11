GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches new VIP Terminal Boulevard

Boulevard spans 769 metres and includes 16 buildings with facilities and retail outlets

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches new VIP Terminal Boulevard
MBRAH

Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South has announced the launch of The VIP Terminal Boulevard, a new development aimed at accommodating the growing demand for aviation-related services.

Located next to the VIP Terminal, the boulevard spans 769 metres and includes 16 buildings with facilities and retail outlets across a total area of 204,000 square metres. The project will be developed in phases starting in 2026.

Construction has already begun on Aviation One, a six-storey building within the boulevard that will feature modern architectural design and functional layouts.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “The VIP Terminal Boulevard is a significant addition to the world-class facilities at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub. It will open new opportunities for leading aviation companies and luxury brands to flourish, while further strengthening Dubai’s position as a premier destination for companies and a key player on the global aviation map.”

MBRAH, part of Dubai South, is a free-zone destination for airlines, private jet operators, MROs (maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers), and related industries. It also hosts maintenance centres as well as training and education facilities.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed approves Dh2b housing for citizens

2m read
(from left) Jamal Al Shehhi, Member Supreme Committee, Ibrahim Al Hashmi, Chairman of the Supreme Committee MBRL and fellow committee member Ali Al Tamimi announcing the details of the second edition of the Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit 2025.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host Publishing Summit

2m read
Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment

Dubai's MBRHE now a global 'Great Place to Work' winner

1m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council

Sheikh Hamdan congratulates Emirati women

1m read