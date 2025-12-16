Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews marine traffic management plan for New Year festivities

Dubai prepares integrated plan to manage record yacht traffic during New Year celebrations
Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, conducted a comprehensive review of the strategic plan at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation headquarters at Mina Rashid on December 16.
The visit saw Sheikh Mansoor received by Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, who also chairs the Board of Directors of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. Also present were Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority, Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and Omar Ali Salem Al Adidi, Secretary General of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council. The meeting brought together representatives from multiple government entities including the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, Dubai Civil Defense, and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.
The Dubai Maritime Authority presented its detailed strategy for managing waterborne activities during the festivities, addressing the growing influx of vessels and foreign yachts that has become a hallmark of Dubai's New Year celebrations. Officials noted that recent years have witnessed a substantial increase in permits issued for marine activities, underscoring the emirate's rising status as a premier destination for luxury yacht owners and international maritime tourism.
The operational framework outlined during the presentation focuses on multiple critical aspects of marine traffic control. Authorities have established designated navigation routes, organised berthing zones, and identified areas where congestion might occur. These measures aim to maintain fluid movement across Dubai's waters during what ranks among the busiest evenings of the year for marine activity.
Sheikh Mansoor received a detailed briefing on the streamlined procedures developed to facilitate foreign yacht arrivals and movements for recreational and tourism purposes. The system operates through close collaboration between the Dubai Maritime Authority, Dubai Customs, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, and security agencies. This coordinated approach enables swift processing of arrival and departure formalities while maintaining strict adherence to regulatory requirements and official directives.
The integrated framework has strengthened the operational readiness of licensed tourist marinas, ensuring they maintain proper registration systems and electronic monitoring of vessel movements. This technological integration supports real-time tracking and enhances overall maritime safety across the emirate's waters.
Emphasising the significance of advance planning, Sheikh Mansoor highlighted that the coordinated preparations across multiple government entities exemplify Dubai's methodology for executing large-scale public events. He stressed that adhering to the highest organisational and security benchmarks helps protect lives and property while building public trust and visitor confidence in the marine traffic control system. The Chairman called for ongoing enhancement of operational and security protocols and continued inter-agency collaboration to match the maritime sector's rapid expansion while upholding Dubai's reputation for safety and innovation.
Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum emphasized that Dubai is reinforcing its position as a global leader in safe and sustainable maritime operations. He explained that the New Year's Eve 2026 marine traffic management strategy, developed in partnership with key stakeholders including Dubai Police and Dubai Ambulance, is designed to handle the international event with maximum efficiency while preventing any maritime incidents despite the substantial rise in participating vessels. The Executive Director noted that insights gained from previous years have been systematically documented and integrated into future operational guidelines, strengthening long-term preparedness and cementing Dubai's standing as a secure international maritime destination for major events and visiting international yachts.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox