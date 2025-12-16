Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews marine traffic management plan for New Year festivities

Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum emphasized that Dubai is reinforcing its position as a global leader in safe and sustainable maritime operations. He explained that the New Year's Eve 2026 marine traffic management strategy, developed in partnership with key stakeholders including Dubai Police and Dubai Ambulance, is designed to handle the international event with maximum efficiency while preventing any maritime incidents despite the substantial rise in participating vessels. The Executive Director noted that insights gained from previous years have been systematically documented and integrated into future operational guidelines, strengthening long-term preparedness and cementing Dubai's standing as a secure international maritime destination for major events and visiting international yachts.