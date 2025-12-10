GOLD/FOREX
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates the Asian Youth Paralympic Games – Dubai 2025

It is the biggest edition of the event to date featuring 1,500 athletes from 35 countries

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, presided over the official opening of the Asian Youth Paralympic Games – Dubai 2025 on December 10
Dubai opens its doors to the Asian Youth Paralympic Games, hosting the most extensive edition to date with a record 1,500 athletes, a multitude of international delegations, and a pronounced shift towards technological innovation in sport for people of determination.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, presided over the official opening of the Asian Youth Paralympic Games – Dubai 2025 on December 10. The scale of this year’s Games eclipses all previous editions — 1,500 athletes representing 35 countries assemble to compete in 11 sports, with eight state-of-the-art venues across Dubai dedicated to the event. Dubai’s expanding prominence in Paralympic sport, both for its inclusive ethos and its pursuit of high standards, comes into sharp focus yet again, building on its earlier role as host in 2017. Senior dignitaries, leaders in international sport, and members of the global media gathered at the Dubai Club for People of Determination for the inaugural proceedings.

A highlight within the ceremony was the presentation honouring Shakhnoza Shavkatovna Mirziyoyeva, First Deputy Director of the National Agency for Social Protection under the President of Uzbekistan, for her efforts in advancing opportunities for athletes with disabilities.

The opening began with a vivid parade as delegations advanced, each athlete carrying the colours of their nation, succeeded by a promotional film capturing the drive and perseverance of those assembled. The sporting schedule this year includes athletics, swimming, boccia, powerlifting, table tennis, archery, goalball, badminton, wheelchair basketball, arm wrestling, and taekwondo. A marked difference in this edition is the deep embedding of artificial intelligence into the coordination and management of the event, introducing technological progression at multiple levels.

During the ceremony, Thani Jumaa Al-Riqad, Chairman of the Organising Committee, acknowledged the shared effort underpinning the event and "commended volunteers, partners, and sponsors involved with the event for their vital contributions."

Majid Al-Otaibi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, highlighted the passion and inspirational spirit of the young athletes. He noted that Dubai 2025 marks the biggest edition in the history of the Asian Youth Paralympic Games, with 1,500 athletes from 35 countries participating. He also "applauded the innovative use of artificial intelligence in event management during the event, emphasising that it reflected a bold and forward-looking approach to sports for people of determination.

Proceedings closed with the Asian Paralympic Committee anthem, oaths from both athlete and referee, and a cultural performance led by Emirati artist Eyadah Al Menhali. With this edition, the Games in Dubai seek to expand possibilities for Asia’s young Paralympians and reinforce the movement throughout the continent.

