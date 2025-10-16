Over 25,000 students to compete across 25 sports disciplines in Dubai Schools Games

This season will span 107 days of competition, nearly double last year’s duration
Dubai: The sixth edition of the Dubai Schools Games, organised by the Dubai Sports Council, is set to welcome over 25,000 students from around 185 schools across the emirate — more than doubling last year’s participation. The new season continues to build on the broader 'Champions Makers' Initiative, aimed at identifying and developing the next generation of Emirati athletes.
This year introduces structured qualifying rounds in four major sports — football, athletics, volleyball, and basketball — allowing students to progress from school-level competitions to the official championship stages. In addition, the Games have expanded to include new tournaments in laser run, judo, jiu-jitsu, taekwondo, and water polo, offering more diverse opportunities for student athletes.
Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports and Chairman of the UAE School and University Sports Federation, praised the inclusion of obstacle-course events. “These challenges promote teamwork and resilience, helping students develop not just physical fitness but essential life skills like trust, confidence, and adaptability,” he said. He also highlighted the importance of broadening sporting experiences to foster social cohesion and personal growth, while thanking organisers and participants for delivering an exceptional edition.
Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, noted the Games’ rapid growth. “Participation has soared from 9,000 last year to over 25,000 this season. The Dubai Schools Games have become a vital platform for nurturing young talent and implementing our Talent Identification and Development Policy, in line with Dubai’s vision to invest in people and athletic excellence,” he said. Hareb also noted the growing role of the Games in connecting education with professional sports, offering clubs a chance to scout rising stars.
This season will span 107 days of competition, nearly double last year’s duration, and feature over 25 different sports. For the first time, 13 tournaments will be broadcast live, leading up to a grand awards ceremony on 25 June 2026.
The Games are a key part of the Dubai Talent Identification Program, which tracks students’ progress through official “Talent Cards.” Exceptional performers may earn opportunities for national team selection, scholarships, or specialised training. Top schools and students will also represent Dubai at the UAE National School Games Finals in April 2026.
The season kicks off on Friday, 26 September 2025, with the Midea Social Championships — a special event for PE teachers and school staff. Student competitions begin in mid-October with the Schools Golf Championship.
