UAE University Games second season sees 68% increase in participation

Abdullah Al Mansoori, Acting Head of Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Solutions+, said. “We’re proud to lead this pioneering initiative alongside the Ministry of Sports and the UAE Sports Federation,” he said. “The increase from 28 to 47 universities speaks volumes about the enthusiasm and commitment of our academic institutions. Together, we are laying a stronger foundation for university sports across the UAE.”

Announcing the launch at a press conference in Dubai, Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports and President of the UAE Sports Federation for School and University Education Institutions, emphasised the growing impact of the initiative. "The launch of the second season of the UAE University Games represents a major step in the advancement of university-level sports in the country,” he said. “Our goal is to empower youth, uncover athletic talent, and promote a culture where sports are an integral part of everyday life.”

Dubai: The second edition of the UAE University Games has seen significant growth, with 47 universities participating this season—up from 28 last year—marking a 68% increase. More than 2,700 student-athletes are expected to compete, a 50% rise compared to the 1,800 participants in the previous season. The number of matches has also surged, growing from 380 to over 700, reflecting an 84% expansion in the scale and reach of the competition.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.