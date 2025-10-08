UAE University Games second season sees 68% increase in participation

This year’s Games will feature six tournaments for both male and female divisions
Dubai: The second edition of the UAE University Games has seen significant growth, with 47 universities participating this season—up from 28 last year—marking a 68% increase. More than 2,700 student-athletes are expected to compete, a 50% rise compared to the 1,800 participants in the previous season. The number of matches has also surged, growing from 380 to over 700, reflecting an 84% expansion in the scale and reach of the competition.
This year’s Games will feature six tournaments for both male and female divisions across three major sports: football, basketball, and volleyball.
Announcing the launch at a press conference in Dubai, Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports and President of the UAE Sports Federation for School and University Education Institutions, emphasised the growing impact of the initiative. "The launch of the second season of the UAE University Games represents a major step in the advancement of university-level sports in the country,” he said. “Our goal is to empower youth, uncover athletic talent, and promote a culture where sports are an integral part of everyday life.”
“The strong rise in participation—68 percent more universities this year—underscores the growing confidence in this platform and its importance in shaping the next generation of athletes,” he added.
Abdullah Al Mansoori, Acting Head of Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Solutions+, said. “We’re proud to lead this pioneering initiative alongside the Ministry of Sports and the UAE Sports Federation,” he said. “The increase from 28 to 47 universities speaks volumes about the enthusiasm and commitment of our academic institutions. Together, we are laying a stronger foundation for university sports across the UAE.”
He also extended gratitude to the initiative’s sponsors and partners, including MBME Group and the Advanced Technology Research Council, for their vital support.
A new sport—Obstacle Course Racing—has also been introduced this season in partnership with Arabian Warrior. Combining strength, agility, and mental resilience, the competition will span three stages in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with a Grand Finale in Ras Al Khaimah where top male and female athletes from each secondary age group will be crowned champions.
The UAE University Games continue to serve as a national platform for student engagement, leadership, and healthy living, while helping to identify and nurture the sporting talent of tomorrow.
