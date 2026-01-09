Squid Game Season 3 scores major US award nomination despite negative reviews and ratings

The show follows cash-strapped individuals competing in seemingly innocent children’s games for an astronomical cash prize—only to discover that losing the game can cost them their lives. In Season 2, Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun infiltrates the slaughterhouse in the hope of convincing people that murder lies in every corner, with little success as this brings out the worst in people. Unaware of the fact, that Lee Byung-hun's mysterious Front Man, who runs the compound, is pretending to be friends with him. In Season 3, Gi-hun sacrifices himself to save a participant's baby. The reviews panned the last two seasons, for incoherent and unsatisfactory storylines.