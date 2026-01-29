Netflix drops major clue about Min Ho and Kitty’s fate ahead of XO, Kitty Season 3 in new video

While fans wait for the release date, Netflix is having fun adding fuel to fire
Speculation is running wild, with viewers dissecting cast Instagram stories, flooding comment sections with pleas, and clinging to even the smallest hints. Lead star Sang Heon Lee, who plays Min Ho, has teased that the new season is coming 'soon,' while Anthony Keyvan (Q) once joked that the release date might be February 30.
Naturally, fans are not amused, and they’re definitely not backing down.
At the centre of all the hype is XO, Kitty’s slow-burn romance, lovingly dubbed “Mooncovey” by fans — the enemies-to-lovers pairing of Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) and Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart).
Season 1 laid the groundwork: Min Ho quietly falls for Kitty while she’s distracted by her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi), and confused by Dae’s sudden interest in the wealthy, glamorous Yuri (Gia Kim). There's messy spiral of misunderstandings, breakups and emotional whiplash.
The turning point comes when Min Ho finally confesses his feelings to Kitty on the plane, only to be rejected by a stunned, emotionally overwhelmed Kitty, who insists she doesn’t feel the same way. Fans, of course, knew better.
Season 2 shifts the focus inward. Kitty begins to realise that what she’s been searching for was right in front of her all along. At the same time, she tries to expose the truth about Min Ho’s not-so-great girlfriend Stella.
The season delivered emotional highs, fan-favourite moments, and — most memorably, Kitty and Min Ho’s rain hug, which quickly became one of the show’s most iconic scenes.
Season 2 premiered in January last year, with Netflix confirming the renewal in February. Filming wrapped in July, and since then? Silence.
Despite the radio silence, fans have not let the momentum die. Social media remains flooded with Mooncovey edits, theories, and wishful thinking, and Netflix may have just added fuel to the fire.
The streamer recently shared a compilation video on Instagram featuring love confessions from across its shows. Slipped into the montage: That very same Kitty–Min Ho rain hug.
For many fans, that was confirmation enough.
So… when Is XO, Kitty Season 3 releasing?
According to the fandom, Mooncovey endgame is all but confirmed — doubters can reassess, as fans insist. Now, there’s just one question left.
Netflix, we’re waiting.
Release date — when?
