The previous season ended on a cliffhanger and possible future romance
“I was so worried that we collectively hallucinated the show,” read a relieved tweet after XO Kitty Season 3 release date was announced.
Well, good news comes to those who wait and XO Kitty fans have been waiting for a year, as Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, with Anna Cathcart’s Kitty finally realising her feelings for Minho (Sangheon Lee), and joining him on his summer tour. The filming wrapped up in July last year, and since then, fans have been snatching at whatever crumbs they could find.
Well no more. Netflix just dropped the first peek at season 3 of XO, Kitty, and all the Mooncovey fans are squealing as they see Minho and Kitty next to each other in front of cherry blossoms.
Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) is back, walking into her final year at KISS with a perfectly planned senior year. She’s set to soak up all the memories with friends, reconnect with her Korean relatives, and make some serious life choices.
Of course, love is never that simple. Kitty is finally going to define her relationship with Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). For real this time. But, as you might expect, surprise revelations are waiting to throw all her plans, and her heart, completely off course. Kitty’s going to have to learn one very important lesson: embrace the unexpected.
April 2 is your official invitation back to Kitty’s world. Get ready for eight binge-worthy episodes, each about 30 minutes of pure XO, Kitty goodness.
Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey (obviously the star of the show)
Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho
Minyeong Choi as Dae
Gia Kim as Yuri
Anthony Keyvan as Q
Regan Aliyah as Juliana
Valentina Garza is serving as showrunner, executive producer, and writer, with Jenny Han executive producing.
Netflix and Jenny Han are teasing plenty of romance and unexpected drama, and the first look photos don’t disappoint. All fingers crossed for a Mooncovey endgame, else as some fans say, they might just revolt against Netflix.