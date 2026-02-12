GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

XO, Kitty Season 3 release date finally revealed: Plot details and what to expect

The previous season ended on a cliffhanger and possible future romance

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
XO Kitty will hit Netflix in April
XO Kitty will hit Netflix in April

“I was so worried that we collectively hallucinated the show,” read a relieved tweet after XO Kitty Season 3 release date was announced.

Well, good news comes to those who wait and XO Kitty fans have been waiting for a year, as Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, with Anna Cathcart’s Kitty finally realising her feelings for Minho (Sangheon Lee), and joining him on his summer tour. The filming wrapped up in July last year, and since then, fans have been snatching at whatever crumbs they could find.

Well no more. Netflix just dropped the first peek at season 3 of XO, Kitty, and all the Mooncovey fans are squealing as they see Minho and Kitty next to each other in front of cherry blossoms.

Synopsis, a big year and bigger decisions

Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) is back, walking into her final year at KISS with a perfectly planned senior year. She’s set to soak up all the memories with friends, reconnect with her Korean relatives, and make some serious life choices.

Of course, love is never that simple. Kitty is finally going to define her relationship with Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee). For real this time. But, as you might expect, surprise revelations are waiting to throw all her plans, and her heart, completely off course. Kitty’s going to have to learn one very important lesson: embrace the unexpected.

When will it release?

April 2 is your official invitation back to Kitty’s world. Get ready for eight binge-worthy episodes, each about 30 minutes of pure XO, Kitty goodness.

The cast

  • Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey (obviously the star of the show)

  • Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho

  • Minyeong Choi as Dae

  • Gia Kim as Yuri

  • Anthony Keyvan as Q

  • Regan Aliyah as Juliana

Valentina Garza is serving as showrunner, executive producer, and writer, with Jenny Han executive producing.

Netflix and Jenny Han are teasing plenty of romance and unexpected drama, and the first look photos don’t disappoint. All fingers crossed for a Mooncovey endgame, else as some fans say, they might just revolt against Netflix.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

At the centre of all the hype is XO, Kitty’s slow-burn romance, lovingly dubbed “Mooncovey” by fans — the enemies-to-lovers pairing of Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) and Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart).

Netflix drops major clue about XO Kitty Season 3

2m read
XO Kitty Season 3 will release this year, the official date has still not yet been announced

XO, Kitty: The magic of the slowest burn romance

5m read
Dh30m jackpot: Dubai Filipina on how she won Big Ticket

Dh30m jackpot: Dubai Filipina on how she won Big Ticket

4m read
Season 3 of Squid Game is streaming on Netflix.

Squid Game Season 3 scores major US award nods

2m read