Lee Jong-suk set to star in webtoon K-drama adaptation of Iseop's Romance

Romance and rivalry collide in this latest K-drama adaptation and fans can't stop talking

Lee Jong-suk
Lee Jong-suk

What the drama will bring

Lee Jong-suk's casting marks his return to a full romantic lead in several years, a shift that is welcomes by fans who have long associated him with the genre.

In Iseop's Romance viewers can expect to see his trademark charm applied to a character who's handsome witty, confident and ironically clueless above love, a recipe perfect for rom-coms.

The drama adaptation is a part of a connected universe that also includes another series, A casual lie, centering on Tae Iseop's cousin.

What fans are saying

As news of Lee Jong‑suk’s casting circulates online, fan opinions are mixed. A reaction that has become common with highly anticipated webtoon adaptations.

One fan on Instagram said, 'Can’t wait to see him in a rom‑com again, I’m here for it!'

However, another fan was met with skepticism 'IDK if he suits it…doesn’t feel like the Iseop’s Romance I know.' They said.

Some longtime readers of the webtoon have expressed that the tone and vibe of Tae Iseop in their imaginations differ from how they see Lee Jong‑suk portraying the role. Others are simply protective of the original material and defensive of how adaptations have handled source stories historically.

There are even a few fans who feel strongly enough to say they might’ve preferred that the beloved webtoon remain untouched by drama adaptation a sentiment familiar to many webtoon communities when a cherished story gets optioned for screen.

Their concern often stems from past adaptations that missed the spirit of the original, leaving readers feeling the magic was diluted.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

