Victory, heartbreak and history: Sport’s defining images of 2025

These photos captured the intensity, joy and heartbreak that define elite sport worldwide

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
St. Louis Cardinals' Victor Scott II, bottom, scores against the San Francisco Giants on Brendan Donovan's double during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sept. 23, 2025, in San Francisco.
AP

Dubai: From raw emotion to pure triumph, 2025 delivered some of the most unforgettable sporting images of the year — moments frozen in time that told stories far beyond the scoreline. These photographs captured the intensity, joy, and heartbreak that define sport at its highest level.

At Augusta National, Rory McIlroy fell to his knees as fans erupted around him, his expression reflecting sheer relief and disbelief. The powerful image marked the end of a long wait as McIlroy finally won the Masters, defeating Justin Rose in a playoff to complete a historic career Grand Slam — a moment golf fans had anticipated for years.

Cricket offered equally compelling frames. Indian players were captured lifting the ICC Women’s World Cup trophy during a jubilant victory lap, smiles and tears mingling as flags waved in the stands, in a defining scene of unity and achievement. In the Asia Cup, Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan was frozen mid-celebration during his side’s clash against India at the Dubai International Stadium, embodying the passion and intensity of the tournament.

Motorsport delivered its own defining image in Abu Dhabi, where McLaren’s Lando Norris celebrated after winning his first Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship, sealing the title with victory at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. The moment captured a breakthrough season and a long-awaited personal milestone on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

On the tennis court, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrated under the Wimbledon sun, a snapshot of youthful dominance on one of the game’s grandest courts.

Together, these photographs captured sport in 2025 at its most dramatic, emotional, and unforgettable.

1/15
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after winning in a playoff against Justin Rose after the final round at the Masters golf tournament, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga.
AP
2/15
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning the men's semifinal singles match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 11, 2025.
AP
3/15
Indian women’s cricketers celebrate jubilantly after clinching the ICC Women’s World Cup title, sharing emotional moments on the field following their historic victory in the final.
IANS
4/15
Cameron Crazies student section try to distract Stanford's Oziyah Sellers's as he in-bounds the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Feb. 15, 2025.
AP
5/15
McLaren’s Lando Norris celebrates winning his maiden Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship after sealing victory at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6/15
Driver Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings compete during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally between Al Henakiyah and Alula, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 8, 2025
AP
7/15
Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan during his side’s clash against India at the Dubai International Stadium.
AP
8/15
Dani Baijens, of the Netherlands, center, tries to score during the second round, group D, handball match between The Netherlands and North Macedonia at the Handball Men's World Championship in Varazdin, Croatia, Jan. 17, 2025.
AP
9/15
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt enters the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Nov. 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh.
AP
10/15
Riders from the Sar-e-Pul and Badakhshan teams battle for control during the final of Afghanistan’s annual buzkashi tournament on the outskirts of Kabul, showcasing the traditional sport in which horsemen score points using a goat carcass, on Monday, December 22, 2025.
AP
11/15
Bayern's Leroy Sane challenges for the ball with Leipzig's David Raum, bottom, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, May 3, 2025
AP
12/15
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, right, works toward the basket as Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game , July 22, 2025, in Minneapolis. (
AP
13/15
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) hurdles Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Byard III (31) on a run during an NFL football game, Nov. 2, 2025, in Cincinnati.
AP
14/15
Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) loses the ball against Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) and guard Erica Wheeler, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, July 16, 2025, in Seattle.
AP
15/15
Canada's Erik Read competes in an alpine ski, men's World Cup Giant Slalom, in Hafjell, Norway, March 15, 2025.
AP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
