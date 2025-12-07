Leader thanks volunteers who devoted their Sunday to aid Palestine at Expo City Dubai
Dubai: Thousands of volunteers from across the UAE devoted their Sunday to supporting war-torn Gaza, gathering at Expo City Dubai’s Exhibition Centre to pack 10 million meals destined for the besieged enclave.
From ministers to business leaders, students to people of determination, residents came together to pack food supplies for the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship, following a call from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Taking to his X account, Sheikh Mohammed thanked the volunteers who showed immense support to the initiative.
He wrote: “We called for volunteers to help pack the food parcels. We needed 2,000 volunteers, yet people rushed to take part, and more than 20,000 registered within a single week. This is the people of the UAE.”
Sheikh Mohammed added: “This is the true spirit of the sons and daughters of Zayed, and this is the deep affection the people of the UAE hold for the people of Palestine. Thank you to everyone. The UAE will remain a steadfast supporter of the Palestinian cause and of our Palestinian brothers and sisters.”
Leading by example were top UAE officials, including Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; and Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality.
Dr Omar Habtoor Al Derei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat; Dr Ahmad Abdul Aziz Al Haddad, Grand Mufti; and Alia Al Shamlan, Director and Founder of the Furjan Dubai Initiative, also joined the effort, among others.
Volunteers took turns filling cartons with essential food items. Groups were tasked with filling 90 boxes in 30 minutes, with cheers and applause erupting each time the targets were met.
The large-scale relief effort, launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in partnership with the UAE’s humanitarian entities, aims to send messages of solidarity to Palestinians.
Sheikh Mohammed had called upon UAE residents in late November to help prepare the massive food shipment, part of a Dh43 million commitment with the World Food Programme to feed one million people in Gaza.
Dr Fuzan Al Khalidi, Director of Programmes and Initiatives at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: “We want the people of Gaza to feel that they are not alone. Everyone is here with the same goal.”
Mohammed Al Sharif, official spokesperson for Operation Gallant Knight 3, said Sheikh Mohammed’s initiative will support brothers and sisters in Gaza during the winter. Having packed food items for three million meals in just three hours, he was confident the 10-million-meal target would be met by day’s end.
“We plan to send the food items on the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship to Al Arish Port in Egypt. From there, it will be transported to Gaza. It will take a couple of weeks. We hope it will reach the people in Gaza before the New Year,” he said.
The UAE remains the largest donor to Gaza, with Operation Gallant Knight having donated 103,000 tonnes of aid so far and the country’s humanitarian assistance has reached around $2.6 billion, representing 46 per cent of total global aid, he added. The 257th humanitarian convoy under Operation Gallant Knight 3 entered the Gaza Strip on Saturday carrying shelter supplies and winter clothing.
Sunday's event saw children in the UAE writ letters to the people of Gaza, on December 7, celebrated as National Letter Writing Day in many countries.
“We love you from the bottom of our hearts,” wrote one young supporter. “From the Emirates with love to Gaza,” wrote another. “You are strong. We are here for you,” wrote a third child.
While waiting to pack, some children sang songs praising the UAE and supporting Gaza.
Palestinian student Iman Kurdi, wearing a Dubai Police uniform as the force’s safety ambassador, travelled from Ajman with her mother for the volunteering initiative.
“I woke up at 6 o’clock and left at 8am. I always attend volunteering events. When it is for Gaza, I don’t miss it. It feels amazing to know that we have put our efforts into helping people in Gaza. It is through these small gestures that we can really make a big difference in their lives. I feel better when I do this,” said the 16-year-old.
For Palestinian expat Dr Majd Naji, a Dubai dentist attending with his three children aged 16, 12, and nine, the experience was 'extremely personal' as he also has relatives in Gaza.
“Because we are in the UAE, we feel that it is our responsibility to help everybody in the world. Since we are from Palestine, this is a good opportunity for my children to feel that they are doing something for their country… We have no words to thank Sheikh Mohammed for what he is doing for Gaza.”
His daughter, Talia Al Wadeya, 16, said: “I’m really excited. I am very grateful for this opportunity to work for the people of my country. It’s very hard to witness everything that’s happening there. We do not have the opportunity to physically go there and help people directly. So I’m really happy that Sheikh Mohammed gave this opportunity for people in the UAE to support the Gazans.”
-With inputs from Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Among the community volunteers was business leader Mirwais Azizi, owner and founder of the Azizi Group. He participated with four of his grandchildren and accompanied them as they wrote letters to the people of Gaza.
Although he donates millions of dirhams to charity projects, packing food items was special. “Helping others means happiness for me. It is in my blood. Doing something like this with my own hands gives me more happiness,” he said.
Emirati student Hamad Al Shamsi from Sharjah was volunteering for the first time. “We see what is happening in Gaza. I feel better because we are offering them some help and supporting them this way,” he said.
Boutheina Jouini from Tunisia and her husband, Mahmood Hassan from Jordan, brought their three children. “As soon as I saw Sheikh Mohammed’s post on Instagram, I registered to volunteer. I wanted to bring my kids so that they learn how to help others and be kind. This teaches them what humanity is,” said Boutheina. Her youngest child, five-year-old Sophia, said: “I came to help people.”
Mulham, a Syrian person of determination using a wheelchair, travelled by bus from Sharjah, a journey taking more than two hours. “My heart is with Gaza, and I love Sheikh Mohammed for this initiative,” he said.
