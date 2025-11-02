UAE delivers $2.57 billion-worth humanitarian aid to Gaza

It is one of the world’s largest humanitarian responses to the Gaza crisis
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has delivered one of the world’s largest humanitarian responses to the Gaza crisis, with total aid valued at $2.57 billion (Dh9.4 billion), according to Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
In a post on X , Dr Gargash detailed the scale of the UAE’s relief operations, which have included food, water, medical supplies, and treatment for thousands of injured and ill Palestinians.
He said the UAE’s assistance accounts for more than 40 per cent of all international humanitarian aid directed to Gaza, reflecting the country’s enduring commitment to humanitarian action.
According to the figures shared, the UAE has:
• Delivered over 100,000 tonnes of urgent aid;
• Operated 712 relief flights and 221 airdrops;
• Deployed 10,000 trucks and 21 ships carrying food and medicine;
• Provided treatment for 2,961 injured people, cancer patients, and children from Gaza in UAE hospitals;
• Treated 53,375 people at the UAE field hospital in Gaza;
• Treated 20,990 patients aboard the UAE floating hospital in Egypt’s Al Arish;
• Supplied 2 million gallons of water daily to serve one million people;
• Produced bread for 76,000 people daily through 20 bakeries; and
• Distributed meals for 286,000 people daily through 50 community kitchens.
“Thanks and appreciation to the UAE teams for their humanitarian efforts in Gaza,” Dr Gargash wrote. “This is the UAE, a stance, humanity, and generosity.”
The statement comes as the UAE continues to coordinate air, land, and sea aid routes into the Gaza Strip, part of its onging effort to maintain consistent humanitarian access amid ongoing conflict and worsening conditions for civilians.
