UAE humanitarian ship carrying 7,200 tons of aid arrives in Gaza

As part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3,” the UAE humanitarian aid ship has arrived at Egypt’s Port of Arish, carrying vital relief supplies for the people of Gaza.
The vessel, loaded with 7,200 tons of food, shelter, and medical aid, docked at the Port of Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt in preparation for transporting the supplies to the Gaza Strip to help meet urgent humanitarian needs.
This effort comes within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian air and sea bridge to support the brotherly Palestinian people.
The ship, sent as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, carries a wide range of food supplies, as well as shelter and medical aid, aimed at alleviating the severity of the crisis faced by residents of the Gaza Strip.
The delivery and loading of the aid were coordinated in cooperation with several UAE charitable and humanitarian organizations, reflecting the nation’s unified efforts and swift response to provide urgent relief assistance to civilians in Gaza. This shipment continues a series of UAE initiatives to deliver emergency aid to the Palestinian people, underscoring the country’s keenness to strengthen humanitarian response efforts, ease the suffering of the Palestinian population, and meet their essential needs. It also reaffirms the UAE’s steadfast commitment to its enduring humanitarian principles, supporting just causes and standing by those affected and in need around the world.
Operation “Gallant Knight 3” embodies the UAE’s vision of extending a helping hand in times of crisis and disaster through the collective work of its charitable and humanitarian institutions—reflecting the nation’s deep-rooted values of generosity, compassion, and solidarity.
