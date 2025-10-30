GOLD/FOREX
UAE humanitarian ship carrying 7,200 tons of aid arrives in Gaza

This effort comes within the framework of the UAE’s humanitarian air and sea bridge

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Supplied

As part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3,” the UAE humanitarian aid ship has arrived at Egypt’s Port of Arish, carrying vital relief supplies for the people of Gaza.

The vessel, loaded with 7,200 tons of food, shelter, and medical aid, docked at the Port of Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt in preparation for transporting the supplies to the Gaza Strip to help meet urgent humanitarian needs.

This effort comes within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian air and sea bridge to support the brotherly Palestinian people.

The ship, sent as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, carries a wide range of food supplies, as well as shelter and medical aid, aimed at alleviating the severity of the crisis faced by residents of the Gaza Strip.

The delivery and loading of the aid were coordinated in cooperation with several UAE charitable and humanitarian organizations, reflecting the nation’s unified efforts and swift response to provide urgent relief assistance to civilians in Gaza. This shipment continues a series of UAE initiatives to deliver emergency aid to the Palestinian people, underscoring the country’s keenness to strengthen humanitarian response efforts, ease the suffering of the Palestinian population, and meet their essential needs. It also reaffirms the UAE’s steadfast commitment to its enduring humanitarian principles, supporting just causes and standing by those affected and in need around the world.

Operation “Gallant Knight 3” embodies the UAE’s vision of extending a helping hand in times of crisis and disaster through the collective work of its charitable and humanitarian institutions—reflecting the nation’s deep-rooted values of generosity, compassion, and solidarity.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
